Arcelor-Mittal to get up to 1.2 bln eur in German subsidies - Handelsblatt

January 25, 2024 — 10:55 am EST

BERLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Steel manufacturer Arcelor-Mittal could receive up to 1.2 billion euros in subsidies for two of its locations in Germany, the Handelsblatt daily reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

The federal and state governments are expected to approve the subsidies soon and they will probably be released in the first quarter, Handelsblatt said.

The exact amount of subsidies is still being negotiated by the company, EU Commission and German government, it added.

