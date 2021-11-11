MT

Arcelor Mittal reports Q3 results, slightly missing expectations

Contributor
Marine Strauss Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/David W Cerny

ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, reported on Thursday third quarter earnings that slightly missed expectations and said it had its highest net income and lowest net debt since 2008.

BRUSSELS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, reported on Thursday third quarter earnings that slightly missed expectations and said it had its highest net income and lowest net debt since 2008.

The Luxembourg-based company said on Thursday third-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most watched by the market, was $6.06 billion, around 6 times the year-ago figure and shortly lower than the average forecast in a company poll of $6.15 billion.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Marine.Strauss@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6830; Reuters Messaging: marine.strauss.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MT

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters