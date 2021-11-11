Arcelor Mittal reports Q3 results, slightly missing expectations

BRUSSELS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - ArcelorMittal, the world's largest steelmaker, reported on Thursday third quarter earnings that slightly missed expectations and said it had its highest net income and lowest net debt since 2008.

The Luxembourg-based company said on Thursday third-quarter core profit (EBITDA), the figure most watched by the market, was $6.06 billion, around 6 times the year-ago figure and shortly lower than the average forecast in a company poll of $6.15 billion.

(Reporting by Marine Strauss; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

