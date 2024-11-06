Arcellx price target raised to $106 from $77 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Arcellx (ACLX) to $106 from $77 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said they were Incrementally positive on updated clinical data. The ASH abstracts were published online, including initial data from the registrational IMMagine-1 study.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ACLX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.