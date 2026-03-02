Arcellx President Sells $10 Million Worth of Shares After Acquisition Announcement

Key Points

ACLX share prices have soared nearly 75% in 2026 due to the recent announcement that Arcellx will be acquired.

The acquisition will turn Arcellx back private, after only being on the stock market for four years.

Rami Elghandour, President of Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX), sold 89,916 shares for approximately $10.24 million on Feb. 27, 2026, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 89,916 Transaction value $10.2M Post-transaction shares (direct) 276,051 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 416,500 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$31.41M

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($113.92); post-transaction value based on Feb. 27, 2026 market close ($113.79).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Elghandour's previous sell activity?

This sale of 89,916 shares is notably larger than his historical median sell size of 38,300 shares since January 2025.

Following the sale, Elghandour retains 276,051 shares in direct ownership and maintains 416,500 shares indirectly through a spousal trust, resulting in continued material exposure to Arcellx equity.

Company overview

Metric Value Price $113.79 Market capitalization $6.65 billion Net Loss (TTM) -$228.93 million 1-year price change 75.55%

*Price and 1-year performance are calculated using Feb. 28, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Arcellx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specializing in innovative immunotherapies for cancer and other incurable diseases. The company primarily works with oncology healthcare providers and patients with difficult-to-treat cancers across the United States and select global markets.

What this transaction means for investors

Although ACLX share prices have soared, the stock will soon be delisted, as on Feb. 23, 2026, the company announced that it would be acquired by Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), another global biopharmaceutical company. While there is no current expected date for the transaction to be finalized, the acquisition is estimated to be worth $7.8 billion, with Gilead purchasing Arcellx at $115 per share and a contingent value right of $5 per share.

The immunotherapy provider also recently achieved a breakthrough with one of its top clinical-stage projects, advancing its multiple myeloma treatment to Phase 2 development. Another of Arcellx’s biggest developments is a blood cancer immunotherapy awaiting FDA approval, with a decision expected by December 2026.

If the treatment is proven successful, it would be a major product in the healthcare space and a significant revenue generator for Arcellx. However, with the merger on the way, it’s difficult to say how long investors have to trade shares before the company is delisted.

Adé Hennis has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.