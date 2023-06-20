News & Insights

Markets
ACLX

Arcellx Falls After FDA Notifies Clinical Hold Of CART-ddBCMA Drug Compound

June 20, 2023 — 09:56 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX) shares are sliding more than 8 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced that on June 16 it had received FDA's notification for a clinical hold on its CART-ddBCMA investigational new drug for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The notification The FDA has provided clearance to the company to continue to dose patients who have undergone lymphodepletion.

Currently, shares are at $32.93, down 8.54 percent from the previous close of $35.80 on a volume of 317,114.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ACLX

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.