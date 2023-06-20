Arcellx Falls After FDA Notifies Clinical Hold Of CART-ddBCMA Drug Compound

(RTTNews) - Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX) shares are sliding more than 8 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced that on June 16 it had received FDA's notification for a clinical hold on its CART-ddBCMA investigational new drug for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The notification The FDA has provided clearance to the company to continue to dose patients who have undergone lymphodepletion.

Currently, shares are at $32.93, down 8.54 percent from the previous close of $35.80 on a volume of 317,114.

