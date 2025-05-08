ARCELLX Earnings Results: $ACLX Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARCELLX ($ACLX) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported earnings of -$1.13 per share, missing estimates of -$0.77 by $0.36. The company also reported revenue of $8,130,000, missing estimates of $20,458,140 by $-12,328,140.

ARCELLX Insider Trading Activity

ARCELLX insiders have traded $ACLX stock on the open market 53 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 53 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ACLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KAVITA PATEL has made 0 purchases and 22 sales selling 70,979 shares for an estimated $6,964,978 .

. RAMI ELGHANDOUR (SEE REMARKS) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 97,244 shares for an estimated $6,884,355 .

. MICHELLE GILSON (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 42,728 shares for an estimated $3,585,081 .

. CHRISTOPHER HEERY (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 30,662 shares for an estimated $2,226,679.

ARCELLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 107 institutional investors add shares of ARCELLX stock to their portfolio, and 99 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ARCELLX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ACLX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Benchmark issued a "Positive" rating on 12/09/2024

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 12/09/2024

