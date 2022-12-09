Markets
Arcellx Announces Positive Response From CART-dd BCMA Phase 1 Trial Of ACLX-002 In Multiple Myeloma

December 09, 2022 — 09:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX) Friday announced continued positive responses from its CART-ddBCMA Phase 1 expansion trial of ACLX-002 in patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. The company enrolled 38 evaluable patients and 100 percent overall response rate was achieved in all patients per International Myeloma Working Group criteria.

The biotechnology company said the interim CART-ddBCMA Phase 1 clinical results demonstrate deep and durable responses in patients with poor prognostic factors.

Based on these data, the recommended Phase 2 dose was selected to be 115 (+/- 10) million CAR+T cells.

