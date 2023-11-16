Arcellx (ACLX) Up 5% on Partnership Expansion With Gilead

Shares of Arcellx ACLX moved up 5.3% on Wednesday after the company announced that it is expanding its existing partnership with Kite, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gilead Sciences GILD.

The Gilead subsidiary and Arcellx initially entered into a strategic partnership last year in December to co-develop and co-commercialize the latter’s lead late-stage product candidate, CART-ddBCMA, in multiple myeloma (“MM”). Following the expansion of the collaboration scope, the companies will develop CART-ddBCMA to treat lymphomas.

Kite also exercised its option to negotiate a license for Arcellx's ARC-SparX program, ACLX-001, in MM indication. A CAR-T cell therapy, ACLX-001, comprises ARC-T cells and SparX proteins that target BCMA.

The deal is expected to close before this year’s end. Upon closing, Arcellx will receive a $200-million equity investment from Gilead, after which the latter will own a 13% stake in the former. Kite will also make an upfront cash payment of $85 million to the company.

These funds will enable Arcellx to expand its cash runway into 2027. The terms of the new deal also make the company eligible for receiving milestone payments.

Year to date, shares of Arcellx have surged 61.4% against the industry’s 22.5% fall.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

CART-ddBCMA is Arcellx's BCMA-specific CAR-modified T-cell therapy utilizing Arcellx's novel BCMA-targeting binding domain. The candidate is being evaluated in the pivotal phase II iMMagine-1 study as a potential treatment for adult patients with relapsed or refractory MM (“rrMM”).

ACLX-001 is being evaluated in a phase I study for the treatment of rrMM. Like CART-ddBCMA, it utilizes the same novel BCMA-targeting binding domain.

Apart from the above two, Arcellx is developing ACLX-002, another CAR-T cell therapy, in an early-stage study to treat high-risk myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS).

Arcellx, Inc. Price

Arcellx, Inc. price | Arcellx, Inc. Quote

