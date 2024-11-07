Arcellx (ACLX) Stock Jumps 6.7%: Will It Continue to Soar?

Arcellx, Inc. (ACLX) shares rallied 6.7% in the last trading session to close at $92.98. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 7.8% gain over the past four weeks.

The sudden rise in the stock price can be attributed to the positive investor mindset regarding the potential of Arcellx’s clinical-stage oncology pipeline. The company is currently evaluating several candidates in separate clinical studies across various stages of development for several oncology indications like multiple myeloma, acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.54 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +33.3%. Revenues are expected to be $35.21 million, up 135.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Arcellx, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on ACLX going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Arcellx belongs to the Zacks Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry. Another stock from the same industry, Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA), closed the last trading session 2% higher at $10.64. Over the past month, LQDA has returned -5.4%.

For Liquidia Technologies , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.37. This represents a change of -54.2% from what the company reported a year ago. Liquidia Technologies currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

