Arcellx (ACLX) Price Target Increased by 6.19% to 68.51

The average one-year price target for Arcellx (NasdaqGS:ACLX) has been revised to 68.51 / share. This is an increase of 6.19% from the prior estimate of 64.52 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 57.57 to a high of 82.95 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.48% from the latest reported closing price of 62.01 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcellx. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 7.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLX is 0.47%, an increase of 1.13%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.51% to 49,928K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLX is 1.13, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 4,545K shares representing 8.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,966K shares, representing an increase of 12.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 18.57% over the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,745K shares representing 7.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 3,659K shares representing 7.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,953K shares, representing an increase of 19.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 32.22% over the last quarter.

Sr One Capital Management holds 3,147K shares representing 6.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,947K shares, representing a decrease of 25.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 1.04% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,436K shares representing 4.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,870K shares, representing a decrease of 17.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 9.85% over the last quarter.

Arcellx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcellx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused developing controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

