Arcellx (ACLX) Price Target Increased by 16.37% to 61.29

The average one-year price target for Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) has been revised to 61.29 / share. This is an increase of 16.37% from the prior estimate of 52.67 dated October 31, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 49.49 to a high of 73.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.04% from the latest reported closing price of 53.28 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 342 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcellx. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 7.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACLX is 0.46%, an increase of 10.81%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.29% to 51,144K shares. The put/call ratio of ACLX is 0.80, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Perceptive Advisors holds 3,966K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,016K shares, representing a decrease of 1.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 29.13% over the last quarter.

Sr One Capital Management holds 3,947K shares representing 8.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NEA Management Company holds 3,745K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Paradigm Biocapital Advisors holds 2,953K shares representing 6.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,347K shares, representing an increase of 20.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 25.39% over the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 2,870K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,848K shares, representing an increase of 0.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACLX by 15.56% over the last quarter.

Arcellx Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arcellx Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is focused developing controllable cell therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other incurable diseases.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.