Arçelik, LG Electronics Settle Patent Disputes

(RTTNews) - Arçelik A.S. announced the company and LG Electronics Inc settled all patent disputes related to refrigerator ice making technology and washing machine technology. As a result, lawsuits in Germany, France, and Spain have been terminated. The terms and conditions of the settlement were not revealed.

Arçelik specializes in consumer durables and consumer electronics, offering production, marketing, and after-sales support services. The company is Europe's fourth-biggest white goods company in total sales. Arçelik holds more than 3,000 international patent applications to date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.