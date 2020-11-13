Markets

Arçelik, LG Electronics Settle Patent Disputes

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Arçelik A.S. announced the company and LG Electronics Inc settled all patent disputes related to refrigerator ice making technology and washing machine technology. As a result, lawsuits in Germany, France, and Spain have been terminated. The terms and conditions of the settlement were not revealed.

Arçelik specializes in consumer durables and consumer electronics, offering production, marketing, and after-sales support services. The company is Europe's fourth-biggest white goods company in total sales. Arçelik holds more than 3,000 international patent applications to date.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular