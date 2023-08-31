Arcelik A.S. - ADR (ACKAY) Price Target Increased by 40.04% to 31.95

The average one-year price target for Arcelik A.S. - ADR (OTC:ACKAY) has been revised to 31.95 / share. This is an increase of 40.04% from the prior estimate of 22.81 dated June 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 28.34 to a high of 34.08 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 9.29% from the latest reported closing price of 29.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arcelik A.S. - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ACKAY is 0.01%, a decrease of 19.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.06% to 11K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 11K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ACKAY by 265.73% over the last quarter.

