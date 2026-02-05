ARCC's Q4 Earnings Meet, Stock Up on Higher Total Investment Income

Shares of Ares Capital Corporation ARCC gained 2.3% following the announcement of fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results. Quarterly core earnings of 50 cents per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line fell 9.1% from the prior-year quarter.



The results primarily benefited from higher total investment income. The company’s robust portfolio activities offered some support. However, higher expenses were the undermining factor.



GAAP net income was $293 million or 41 cents per share, down from $357 million or 55 cents per share in the prior-year quarter.



For 2025, core earnings per share of $2.01 beat the consensus estimate by a penny but declined 13.7% year over year. GAAP net income was $1.3 billion or $1.86 per share, down from $1.52 billion or $2.44 per share in 2024.

ARCC’s Total Investment Income Increases, Expenses Rise

Quarterly total investment income was $793 million, up 4.5% year over year. This was driven by higher capital structuring service fees, interest income from investments and other income. The top line lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $796 million.



For 2025, the total investment income rose 2.1% to $3.05 billion. The top line missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.06 billion.



Total quarterly expenses were $406 million, up 4.9%. The rise was mainly due to higher interest and credit facility fees and base management fees.

ARCC’s Robust Portfolio Activities

In the fourth quarter, the company made gross commitments worth $5.83 billion to new and existing portfolio companies, up from $3.75 billion in the prior-year quarter.



The company exited $4.75 billion of investment commitments in the reported quarter compared with $2.75 billion a year ago.



The fair value of Ares Capital’s portfolio investments was $29.5 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. The fair value of accruing debt and other income-producing securities was $26.51 billion.

Strong Balance Sheet of Ares Capital

As of Dec. 31, 2025, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $638 billion, up from $635 million as of Dec. 31, 2024.



Ares Capital had $5.5 billion available for additional borrowings under the existing credit facilities as of Dec. 31, 2025. Total outstanding debt was $16 billion.



As of Dec. 31, 2025, total assets were $31.24 billion and stockholders’ equity was $14.32 billion.



Net asset value was $19.94 per share, up from $19.89 as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Our Take on ARCC

Driven by the rise in the demand for customized financing and lower rates, growth in total investment income is expected in the near term. Increased investment commitments are likely to keep supporting ARCC’s financials. However, its expansion strategies may lead to a rise in costs in the near term. Regulatory constraints pose another major headwind.



Earnings Dates & Expectations for ARCC’s Peers

Hercules Capital, Inc. HTGC is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 numbers on Feb. 12.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Hercules Capital’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 48 cents. The estimate indicates a 2% decline from the prior-year quarter.



Main Street Capital MAIN is scheduled to announce fourth-quarter and full-year 2025 results on Feb. 26.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Main Street Capital’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $1.06. The estimate suggests a 3.9% rise from the prior-year quarter.

