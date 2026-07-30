ARCC Stock Dips as Q2 Earnings Meet Estimates & Expenses Rise Y/Y

Shares of Ares Capital Corporation ARCC lost 1.7% following the release of its second-quarter 2026 results. Core earnings of 47 cents per share met the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line fell 6% from the prior-year quarter.



The reported quarter’s results were primarily hurt by an increase in expenses. However, an increase in interest income from investments, along with higher capital structuring service fees, supported the results to an extent. Robust portfolio activity was another tailwind.



GAAP net income was $171 million or 24 cents per share, down from $361 million or 52 cents per share in the prior-year quarter. The decline was primarily due to a significant increase in net unrealized losses on ARCC’s investment portfolio. Net realized gains also deteriorated, swinging from a $34-million gain in second-quarter 2025 to a $5-million loss in second-quarter 2026.

ARCC’s Total Investment Income Improves, Expenses Rise

Total investment income was $768 million, up 3.1% year over year. This was driven by higher interest income from investments and capital structuring service fees, partly offset by lower dividend income and other income. The top line marginally lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $769 million.



Total expenses were $401 million, up 1.5% from the prior-year quarter.

ARCC’s Portfolio Activities Robust

In the second quarter, the company made gross commitments worth $2.59 billion to new and existing portfolio companies compared with $2.57 billion in the prior-year quarter.



The company exited $2.92 billion of investment commitments in the reported quarter compared with $1.96 billion a year ago.



The fair value of Ares Capital’s portfolio investments was $29.35 billion as of June 30, 2026, down from the Dec. 31, 2025, value of $29.49 billion.



The fair value of accruing debt and other income-producing securities was $26.26 billion as of June 30, 2026.

Ares Capital’s Balance Sheet Strong

As of June 30, 2026, the company’s cash and cash equivalents totaled $383 million, plummeting from $638 million as of Dec. 31, 2025.



Ares Capital had $6.7 billion available for additional borrowings under the existing credit facilities as of June 30, 2026. Total outstanding debt was $15.9 billion.



As of June 30, 2026, total assets were $30.5 billion and stockholders’ equity was $13.9 billion.



Net asset value was $19.35 per share, down from $19.94 as of Dec. 31, 2025.

Our Take on ARCC

Driven by the rise in demand for customized financing, growth in total investment income is expected to continue in the near term. However, the company’s expansion strategies may lead to a rise in costs in the near term. Regulatory constraints pose another major headwind.

Ares Capital Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ares Capital Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ares Capital Corporation Quote

Currently, ARCC carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Earnings Dates & Expectations for ARCC’s Peers

FS KKR Capital Corp. FSK is slated to report quarterly numbers on Aug. 6.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for FSK’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at 41 cents.



Main Street Capital MAIN is also scheduled to announce quarterly results on Aug. 6.



Over the past seven days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Main Street Capital’s quarterly earnings has been unchanged at $1.01.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.