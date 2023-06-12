ARCC Ex-Dividend Reminder - 6/14/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/14/23, Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.48, payable on 6/30/23. As a percentage of ARCC's recent stock price of $19.09, this dividend works out to approximately 2.51%, so look for shares of Ares Capital Corporation to trade 2.51% lower — all else being equal — when ARCC shares open for trading on 6/14/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ARCC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.5312 per share, with $20.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.11.

In Monday trading, Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.