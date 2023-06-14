ARCC Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Ares Capital Corporation (Symbol: ARCC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $18.74, changing hands as low as $18.49 per share. Ares Capital Corporation shares are currently trading down about 0.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, ARCC's low point in its 52 week range is $16.5312 per share, with $20.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.54.
Also see: ADCT Average Annual Return
SAH Insider Buying
ATEX Historical PE Ratio
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.