News & Insights

Markets
ARCB

ArcBest Turns To Q1 Loss On Decreased Revenue

April 30, 2024 — 07:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - ArcBest Corporation (ARCB), a logistics solutions provider, Tuesday reported net loss from continuing operations of $2.91 million, or $0.12 per share for the first quarter, compared with net income of $18.85 million, or $0.75 per share, in the same quarter a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, the company posted income from continuing operations of $32.3 million, or $1.34 per share, that missed the average estimate of 12 analysts polled by Thomson-Reuters of $1.53 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue for the quarter declined to $1.036 billion from $1.106 billion in the previous year. The consensus estimate was for $1.03 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARCB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.