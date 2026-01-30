ArcBest Reports Net Loss In Q4; Shares Plunge In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - ArcBest Corp. (ARCB), an integrated logistics company, on Friday reported net loss in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.

For the fourth quarter, net loss from continuing operations came in at $8.12 million compared with income of $29.04 million in the previous year.

Loss per share was $0.36 versus earnings per share of $1.24 last year.

Adjusted net income decreased to $8.24 million from $31.20 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings per share were $0.36 versus $1.33 last year.

On average, thirteen analysts had expected the company to report $0.42 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA declined to $51.52 million from $74 million in the prior year.

Operating loss came in at $8.26 million compared with profit of $38.16 million in the prior year.

Revenue decreased to $972.69 million from $1 billion in the previous year.

In the pre-market trading, ArcBest is 3.88% lesser at $82 on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.