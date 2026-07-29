ArcBest Q2 Earnings Call Highlights

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) reported higher second-quarter revenue, operating income and adjusted earnings as the logistics company cited stronger pricing, a heavier freight mix, growth in Managed Solutions and productivity gains across its operations.

Second-quarter revenue totaled $1.2 billion, up 16% from a year earlier. Non-GAAP operating income rose to $74 million from $45 million in the second quarter of 2025, while adjusted earnings per share increased to $2.38 from $1.36.

President and Chief Executive Officer Seth Runser said the results reflected “disciplined pricing, growth in tonnage from a heavier freight profile, and efficiency gains.” He said industry capacity has tightened as truckload supply exits the market, contributing to modest LTL volume gains, though the company has not yet seen a broad-based recovery in industrial demand.

Restructuring Expected to Save $40 Million Annually

ArcBest announced organizational and operating changes intended to simplify its commercial structure, consolidate brands, streamline parts of its organization and close select service centers in smaller markets. The company is also discontinuing its Vaux freight movement system.

The affected facilities represent about 1% of total doors in the ABF Freight network, with operations set to be absorbed by nearby locations. Runser said ArcBest still has about 8% more doors than it had in 2021, following investments in strategic markets.

The company expects the initiatives to generate about $40 million in annualized cost savings. Chief Financial Officer Matt Beasley said ArcBest recognized about $2 million of savings in the second quarter and expects approximately $6 million in the third quarter. The company expects to reach the full $10 million quarterly run rate by the first quarter of 2027.

About 75% of the $40 million in savings is associated with the asset-based business.

About $8 million is tied to the asset-light business.

Roughly $2 million is associated with the Vaux operation.

Beasley said the initiatives support, rather than add to, the company’s 2028 Investor Day targets. The company recorded $76.5 million in second-quarter non-cash impairment charges tied to the Panther trade name and Vaux equipment and other assets. It also recorded an $8.8 million non-cash impairment related to office space in its asset-light segment.

ArcBest expects to incur another $6 million to $7 million in cash costs, primarily for severance, employee benefits and Vaux equipment disposal, with most of those costs expected in the third quarter.

Asset-Based Operations Improve Margins

Revenue in the asset-based segment was $784 million, up 10% per day from the prior year. ABF’s adjusted operating ratio improved to 90.8%, a 200-basis-point year-over-year improvement and a 650-basis-point sequential improvement.

Daily tonnage increased 5% as weight per shipment rose 8%, partially offset by a 3% decline in shipments per day. Billed revenue per shipment increased 13%, while revenue per hundredweight rose 4%, primarily due to higher fuel surcharge revenue.

Management said the company’s expanding digital quote pool is providing greater ability to select freight that is operationally efficient and profitable. Runser said the company is seeing more shipments weighing more than 10,000 pounds as truckload capacity tightens, though he characterized the trend as still early.

In July, asset-based daily tonnage increased 8% year over year, driven by an 11% increase in weight per shipment and partly offset by a 3% decline in shipments per day. Billed revenue per shipment rose 10%, while billed revenue per hundredweight declined 1%. Excluding fuel surcharge revenue, revenue per hundredweight fell in the low single digits, which management attributed primarily to changes in freight mix.

ArcBest expects the asset-based segment’s adjusted operating ratio in the third quarter to be generally in line with its second-quarter level. The outlook assumes lower fuel surcharge revenue, partly offset by anticipated savings from the restructuring actions.

Managed Solutions Supports Asset-Light Results

Asset-light revenue was $439 million in the second quarter, up 28% per day from a year earlier. Shipments per day increased 15%, led by record daily shipments in Managed Solutions, while revenue per shipment increased 12% amid higher rates, tighter capacity and increased fuel costs.

Asset-light non-GAAP operating income totaled $6 million, improving by $5 million from the prior-year period. Selling, general and administrative expense per shipment declined 12%, and shipments per person per day increased 35% to another record, according to the company.

For July, asset-light daily revenue rose about 28% year over year, as revenue per shipment increased 19% and shipments per day grew 7%. ArcBest expects third-quarter asset-light non-GAAP operating income of approximately $6 million to $8 million.

Runser said Managed Solutions is benefiting from a strong pipeline and demand for integrated logistics support. He also said tightening truckload capacity has helped demand and margins in expedited services, while enterprise customers increasingly seek shorter-term pricing arrangements and mini-bids to manage spot-market exposure.

Digital Platform and Capacity Positioning

During the quarter, ArcBest launched ArcBest View, a digital logistics platform that combines quoting, booking, shipment visibility and reporting. Runser said customer engagement with the platform is growing and that it could improve customer experience, digital adoption and internal productivity.

The company is also deploying artificial intelligence in areas including city route optimization and capacity sourcing. Runser said these applications are already generating productivity benefits.

Management said ArcBest has approximately 15% to 20% excess capacity, based on its assessment of people, equipment and facilities. Runser said the company has invested in its fleet and network through the freight downturn and believes it is positioned to respond if demand improves.

While management cited encouraging manufacturing indicators and tightening truckload capacity, Runser said end-market conditions remain mixed. Construction related to AI build-outs and recreational vehicles were areas of relative strength, while housing-related activity remained weak and apparel and consumer demand had not shown significant improvement.

About ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ: ARCB) is a transportation and logistics company that offers comprehensive freight and supply chain solutions across North America. Founded in 1923 as Arkansas Best Freight System, the company has evolved into a diversified service provider with both asset-based and asset-light operations. Its core businesses include less-than-truckload (LTL) shipping through ABF Freight, expedited full-truckload services via Panther Premium Logistics, and a range of logistics and supply chain management services under its ArcBest Integrated Logistics division.

The company's asset-based operations also encompass FleetNet America, a provider of emergency roadside assistance and maintenance services for heavy-duty vehicles.

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