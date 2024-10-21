News & Insights

ArcBest price target lowered to $119 from $131 at Stifel

October 21, 2024 — 07:33 am EDT

Stifel lowered the firm’s price target on ArcBest (ARCB) to $119 from $131 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Less-than-truckload, or LTL, stock valuations have risen back to near historical peaks despite the ongoing freight trough, more challenging volume comps and little momentum from Q3 intra-quarter trends, notes the analyst, who believes the uptick over the past month has been driven by interest rate cuts as a potential catalyst for industrial demand in the first half of 2025, the analyst tells investors in a LTL group preview note. Downside demand risk exists, but the firm’s base case sees a gradual recovery through 2025, the analyst added.

