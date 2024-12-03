News & Insights

Stocks
ARCB

ArcBest price target lowered to $105 from $111 at BofA

December 03, 2024 — 03:35 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BofA lowered the firm’s price target on ArcBest (ARCB) to $105 from $111 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. ArcBest posted its mid-Q4 update, with quarter-to-date asset-based volumes and yields worse than the firm’s targets, according to BofA. The company noted the November/October moderation was impacted by “strong” October 2023 performance following a cyberattack at its competitor, and November volumes remained “strained” by continued weak industrial production and some higher-weight less-than-truckload shipment shifts to the truckload market, BofA told investors in a research note.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ARCB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ARCB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.