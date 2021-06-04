ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Has Rewarded Shareholders With An Exceptional 380% Total Return On Their Investment

We think all investors should try to buy and hold high quality multi-year winners. While the best companies are hard to find, but they can generate massive returns over long periods. To wit, the ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) share price has soared 355% over five years. This just goes to show the value creation that some businesses can achieve. On top of that, the share price is up 16% in about a quarter. But this move may well have been assisted by the reasonably buoyant market (up 7.1% in 90 days).

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, ArcBest managed to grow its earnings per share at 20% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 35% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. And that's hardly shocking given the track record of growth.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:ARCB Earnings Per Share Growth June 4th 2021

We know that ArcBest has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think ArcBest will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, ArcBest's TSR for the last 5 years was 380%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that ArcBest shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 202% over one year. That's including the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 37% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. In the best case scenario, this may hint at some real business momentum, implying that now could be a great time to delve deeper. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - ArcBest has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

If you like to buy stocks alongside management, then you might just love this free list of companies. (Hint: insiders have been buying them).

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

