ARCBEST Earnings Results: $ARCB Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARCBEST ($ARCB) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, missing estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $967,080,000, missing estimates of $1,005,570,060 by $-38,490,060.

ARCBEST Insider Trading Activity

ARCBEST insiders have traded $ARCB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL E NEWCITY (SVP - Chf Innovation Officr(1)) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,443 shares for an estimated $1,259,410 .

. CRAIG E PHILIP sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $428,649

JOHN MATTHEW BEASLEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $52,423

ARCBEST Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of ARCBEST stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

ARCBEST Government Contracts

We have seen $1,300,000 of award payments to $ARCB over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

