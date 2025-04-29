ARCBEST Earnings Results: $ARCB Reports Quarterly Earnings

ARCBEST ($ARCB) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $0.51 per share, missing estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $967,080,000, missing estimates of $1,005,570,060 by $-38,490,060.
ARCBEST Insider Trading Activity
ARCBEST insiders have traded $ARCB stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARCB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL E NEWCITY (SVP - Chf Innovation Officr(1)) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 10,443 shares for an estimated $1,259,410.
- CRAIG E PHILIP sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $428,649
- JOHN MATTHEW BEASLEY (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) purchased 700 shares for an estimated $52,423
ARCBEST Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 110 institutional investors add shares of ARCBEST stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. added 220,325 shares (+9.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,560,729
- SCOPUS ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 217,245 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,273,303
- FMR LLC removed 120,838 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,276,602
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 115,600 shares (-34.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,787,792
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 104,499 shares (+47.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,751,846
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 93,590 shares (+2.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,733,818
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 86,867 shares (+16.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,106,428
ARCBEST Government Contracts
We have seen $1,300,000 of award payments to $ARCB over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- TRANSPORTATION AND LOGISTICS SERVICES: $1,300,000
