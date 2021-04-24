ArcBest Corporation's (NASDAQ:ARCB) CEO Compensation Is Looking A Bit Stretched At The Moment

Under the guidance of CEO Judy McReynolds, ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has performed reasonably well recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 29 April 2021. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For Judy McReynolds Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that ArcBest Corporation has a market capitalization of US$1.8b, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$4.2m for the year to December 2020. We note that's an increase of 72% above last year. While we always look at total compensation first, our analysis shows that the salary component is less, at US$800k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$821k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that ArcBest Corporation pays Judy McReynolds north of the industry median. Moreover, Judy McReynolds also holds US$5.7m worth of ArcBest stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2020 2019 Proportion (2020) Salary US$800k US$744k 19% Other US$3.4m US$1.7m 81% Total Compensation US$4.2m US$2.4m 100%

On an industry level, around 16% of total compensation represents salary and 84% is other remuneration. ArcBest is paying a higher share of its remuneration through a salary in comparison to the overall industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

A Look at ArcBest Corporation's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, ArcBest Corporation has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 6.5% per year. In the last year, its revenue is down 1.6%.

We would prefer it if there was revenue growth, but the modest improvement in EPS is good. In conclusion we can't form a strong opinion about business performance yet; but it's one worth watching. Historical performance can sometimes be a good indicator on what's coming up next but if you want to peer into the company's future you might be interested in this free visualization of analyst forecasts.

Has ArcBest Corporation Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 130%, over three years, would leave most ArcBest Corporation shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Given that the company's overall performance has been reasonable, the CEO remuneration policy might not be shareholders' central point of focus in the upcoming AGM. However, any decision to raise CEO pay might be met with some objections from the shareholders given that the CEO is already paid higher than the industry average.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for ArcBest that you should be aware of before investing.

