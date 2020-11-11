ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 27, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ARCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 21st quarter that ARCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $37.22, the dividend yield is .86%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARCB was $37.22, representing a 2.96% decrease from the 52 week high of $36.15 and a 174.89% increase over the 52 week low of $13.54.

ARCB is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). ARCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.57. Zacks Investment Research reports ARCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -1.34%, compared to an industry average of 1.5%.

