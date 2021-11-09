ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2021

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 25th quarter that ARCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $112.04, the dividend yield is .29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARCB was $112.04, representing a -4.07% decrease from the 52 week high of $116.79 and a 240.03% increase over the 52 week low of $32.95.

ARCB is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT). ARCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $6.41. Zacks Investment Research reports ARCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 135.43%, compared to an industry average of 39.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the arcb Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARCB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARCB as a top-10 holding:

SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (XTN)

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM)

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV)

Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP)

iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XTN with an increase of 15.27% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARCB at 3.14%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.