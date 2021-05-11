ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 27, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 23rd quarter that ARCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $88.62, the dividend yield is .36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARCB was $88.62, representing a -5.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $93.96 and a 404.1% increase over the 52 week low of $17.58.

ARCB is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (ODFL) and J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT). ARCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.48. Zacks Investment Research reports ARCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 47.83%, compared to an industry average of 35.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARCB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARCB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARCB as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Active Factor Small Cap ETF (AFSM)

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM)

Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV)

Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFS)

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSVM with an increase of 48.19% over the last 100 days. AFSM has the highest percent weighting of ARCB at 1.26%.

