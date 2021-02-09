ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased ARCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 22nd quarter that ARCB has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARCB was $50.86, representing a -1.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $51.64 and a 275.63% increase over the 52 week low of $13.54.

ARCB is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). ARCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.68. Zacks Investment Research reports ARCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 24.64%, compared to an industry average of 26.2%.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARCB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have ARCB as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares USAA MSCI USA Small Cap Value Momentum ETF (USVM).

