ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 06, 2020

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 06, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.08 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 21, 2020. Shareholders who purchased ARCB prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 20th quarter that ARCB has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $31.33, the dividend yield is 1.02%.

The previous trading day's last sale of ARCB was $31.33, representing a -6.56% decrease from the 52 week high of $33.53 and a 131.39% increase over the 52 week low of $13.54.

ARCB is a part of the Transportation sector, which includes companies such as United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) and ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO). ARCB's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.08. Zacks Investment Research reports ARCB's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -38.54%, compared to an industry average of -16.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the ARCB Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to ARCB through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have ARCB as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco S&P Smallcap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV)
  • Invesco Exchange-Traded Self-Indexed Fund Trust (OMFS).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RZV with an increase of 46.07% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of ARCB at 1.66%.

