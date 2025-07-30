ArcBest Corp. Q2 Profit Decreases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - ArcBest Corp. (ARCB) reported earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $25.81 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $46.92 million, or $1.99 per share, last year.

Excluding items, ArcBest Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $31.21 million or $1.36 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.46 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.1% to $1.022 billion from $1.077 billion last year.

ArcBest Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

