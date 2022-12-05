ArcBest Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ARCB

In trading on Monday, shares of ArcBest Corp (Symbol: ARCB) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $78.93, changing hands as low as $78.15 per share. ArcBest Corp shares are currently trading off about 3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ARCB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ARCB's low point in its 52 week range is $65.155 per share, with $125 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.51.

