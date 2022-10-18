ArcBest (ARCB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ArcBest (ARCB) closed at $78.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.37% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.04%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ArcBest as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 1, 2022. On that day, ArcBest is projected to report earnings of $3.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 47.49%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.35 billion, up 32.54% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.28 per share and revenue of $5.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of +67.61% and +35.04%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ArcBest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.06% lower. ArcBest is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, ArcBest is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 5.51. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.25.

Also, we should mention that ARCB has a PEG ratio of 0.24. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Truck industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, which puts it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARCB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



