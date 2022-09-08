ArcBest (ARCB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ArcBest (ARCB) closed at $75.48, marking a -1.27% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.66%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.61%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.02%.

Heading into today, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had lost 14.55% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.79% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ArcBest as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $3.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.38 billion, up 35.38% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $14.36 per share and revenue of $5.44 billion, which would represent changes of +68.54% and +36.73%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ArcBest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.98% higher. ArcBest is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Digging into valuation, ArcBest currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.32. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.12, so we one might conclude that ArcBest is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ARCB has a PEG ratio of 0.2. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. ARCB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.03 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARCB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



