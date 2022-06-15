ArcBest (ARCB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ArcBest (ARCB) closed at $74.78 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.05% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.46%. At the same time, the Dow added 1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had lost 3.88% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's loss of 6.24% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.94% in that time.

ArcBest will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ArcBest is projected to report earnings of $3.88 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 96.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.36 billion, up 42.9% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.54 per share and revenue of $5.35 billion, which would represent changes of +58.92% and +34.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ArcBest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 5.15% higher. ArcBest currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ArcBest is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 5.53. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.25, so we one might conclude that ArcBest is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ARCB has a PEG ratio of 0.23. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Truck was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 69, which puts it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.