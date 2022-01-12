ArcBest (ARCB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ArcBest (ARCB) closed the most recent trading day at $94.67, moving -0.39% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.28% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.11%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.14%.

Coming into today, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had lost 8.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 0.32%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.12%.

ArcBest will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be February 1, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.21, up 127.84% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.09 billion, up 33.34% from the year-ago period.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ArcBest should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.03% higher. ArcBest is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, ArcBest currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.4. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.69.

It is also worth noting that ARCB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Truck industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.06 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $2.4 trillion by 2028 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.

Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Recommendations from previous editions of this report have produced gains of +205%, +258% and +477%. The stocks in this report could perform even better.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.