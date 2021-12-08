ArcBest (ARCB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

ArcBest (ARCB) closed the most recent trading day at $105.44, moving -0.6% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.31% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.1%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.48%.

Heading into today, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had lost 5.12% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.04% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ArcBest as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.19, up 125.77% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.09 billion, up 33.34% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.73 per share and revenue of $3.9 billion, which would represent changes of +139.32% and +32.6%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ArcBest. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.71% higher. ArcBest currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, ArcBest is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.72. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.98, so we one might conclude that ArcBest is trading at a discount comparatively.

Also, we should mention that ARCB has a PEG ratio of 0.3. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Transportation - Truck industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.22 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 15, putting it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

