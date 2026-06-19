Is ArcBest (ARCB) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has ArcBest (ARCB) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ArcBest is one of 99 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. ArcBest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCB's full-year earnings has moved 23.2% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, ARCB has moved about 94.8% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 12.6% on average. This means that ArcBest is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, TFI International Inc. (TFII), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 40.7%.

In TFI International Inc.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 12.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, ArcBest belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry, which includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #45 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 41.6% this year, meaning that ARCB is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, TFI International Inc. falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #101. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +10.2%.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on ArcBest and TFI International Inc. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

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ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.