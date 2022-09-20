ArcBest (ARCB) Stock Moves -0.97%: What You Should Know

ArcBest (ARCB) closed the most recent trading day at $72.57, moving -0.97% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.13% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Heading into today, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had lost 16.4% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 9.58% and the S&P 500's loss of 7.59% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ArcBest as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, ArcBest is projected to report earnings of $3.83 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 47.88%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.35 billion, up 33.05% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $14.29 per share and revenue of $5.39 billion. These totals would mark changes of +67.72% and +35.36%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ArcBest should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% lower within the past month. ArcBest is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ArcBest has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.13 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 11.27, so we one might conclude that ArcBest is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ARCB's PEG ratio is currently 0.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Truck industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 14, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.