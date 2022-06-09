ArcBest (ARCB) Stock Moves -0.63%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ArcBest (ARCB) closed at $78.61, marking a -0.63% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.38%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.94%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had gained 5.09% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 1.83%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.07%.

ArcBest will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $3.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 96.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.36 billion, up 42.9% from the year-ago period.

ARCB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $13.21 per share and revenue of $5.35 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +55.05% and +34.32%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ArcBest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.56% higher. ArcBest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, ArcBest currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.99. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 12.46, so we one might conclude that ArcBest is trading at a discount comparatively.

Meanwhile, ARCB's PEG ratio is currently 0.25. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. ARCB's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.04 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 56, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

