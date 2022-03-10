ArcBest (ARCB) Stock Moves -0.1%: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ArcBest (ARCB) closed at $85.86, marking a -0.1% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.43% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.34%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.62%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had lost 5.24% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Transportation sector's loss of 5.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 6.57% in that time.

ArcBest will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, ArcBest is projected to report earnings of $2.13 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 110.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.23 billion, up 48.04% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.62 per share and revenue of $5 billion, which would represent changes of +24.65% and +25.74%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ArcBest. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.39% higher within the past month. ArcBest is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note ArcBest's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.53.

Also, we should mention that ARCB has a PEG ratio of 0.21. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Truck stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.05 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 26, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

