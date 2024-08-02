ArcBest (ARCB) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

ArcBest (ARCB) reported $1.08 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.3%. EPS of $1.98 for the same period compares to $1.54 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 billion, representing a surprise of +2.60%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.46%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.03.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ArcBest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Asset-Light - Operating Ratio (Non-GAAP) : 100.6% versus 100.3% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 100.6% versus 100.3% estimated by three analysts on average. Asset-Based - Operating Ratio (Non-GAAP) : 89.8% versus 89.8% estimated by three analysts on average.

: 89.8% versus 89.8% estimated by three analysts on average. Asset-Based - Shipments / Day : 19,934 Tons versus 19,873.31 Tons estimated by two analysts on average.

: 19,934 Tons versus 19,873.31 Tons estimated by two analysts on average. Asset-Based - Tons / Day : 11,186 Ton compared to the 10,878.03 Ton average estimate based on two analysts.

: 11,186 Ton compared to the 10,878.03 Ton average estimate based on two analysts. Asset-Based - Operating Ratio : 89.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 89.7%.

: 89.8% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 89.7%. Asset-Based - Workdays : 64 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 64.

: 64 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 64. Asset-Based - Pounds / Shipment : 1,122 lbs versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,094.76 lbs.

: 1,122 lbs versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,094.76 lbs. Asset-Light - Operating Ratio : 102.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 100.7%.

: 102.4% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 100.7%. Asset-Based - Billed revenue/CWT : $50.09 versus $50.03 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $50.09 versus $50.03 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Asset-Based : $712.73 million versus $701.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change.

: $712.73 million versus $701.56 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.3% change. Revenues- Asset-Light : $395.82 million compared to the $379.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year.

: $395.82 million compared to the $379.04 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.4% year over year. Revenues- Other and eliminations : -$30.71 million versus -$29.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.3% change.

Shares of ArcBest have returned +12.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB)

