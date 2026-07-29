ArcBest (ARCB) Q2 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

ArcBest (ARCB) reported $1.18 billion in revenue for the quarter ended June 2026, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.9%. EPS of $2.38 for the same period compares to $1.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.79% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.19 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.30, the EPS surprise was +3.48%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Asset-Based - Billed Revenue / CWT : $50.58 versus $51.01 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $50.58 versus $51.01 estimated by two analysts on average. Asset-Based - Billed Revenue / Shipment : $605.24 compared to the $610.51 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $605.24 compared to the $610.51 average estimate based on two analysts. Asset-Light - Operating Ratio : 107.1% versus 99.6% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 107.1% versus 99.6% estimated by two analysts on average. Asset-Based - Shipments / Day : 20,456.00 Tons versus 20,787.87 Tons estimated by two analysts on average.

: 20,456.00 Tons versus 20,787.87 Tons estimated by two analysts on average. Asset-Based - Operating Ratio : 90.5% versus 91.8% estimated by two analysts on average.

: 90.5% versus 91.8% estimated by two analysts on average. Asset-Based - Workdays : 64 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 64.

: 64 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 64. Asset-Based - Weight / Shipment : 1,197.00 lbs versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,196.83 lbs.

: 1,197.00 lbs versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1,196.83 lbs. Asset-Based - Tonnage / Day : 12,240.00 Ton versus 12,439.79 Ton estimated by two analysts on average.

: 12,240.00 Ton versus 12,439.79 Ton estimated by two analysts on average. Asset-Light - Operating Ratio (Non-GAAP) : 98.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 99.2%.

: 98.6% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 99.2%. Revenues- Asset-Based : $783.67 million compared to the $794.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year.

: $783.67 million compared to the $794.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.9% year over year. Revenues- Asset-Light : $438.71 million compared to the $431.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.3% year over year.

: $438.71 million compared to the $431.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +28.3% year over year. Revenues- Other and eliminations: $-37.84 million compared to the $-32.49 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.8% year over year.

Here is how ArcBest performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for ArcBest here>>>

Shares of ArcBest have returned +4.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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