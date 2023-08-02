ArcBest (ARCB) Price Target Increased by 21.90% to 138.52

The average one-year price target for ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) has been revised to 138.52 / share. This is an increase of 21.90% from the prior estimate of 113.63 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 118.17 to a high of 157.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.08% from the latest reported closing price of 116.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 654 funds or institutions reporting positions in ArcBest. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 2.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARCB is 0.21%, an increase of 15.59%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.95% to 26,024K shares. The put/call ratio of ARCB is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,763K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,809K shares, representing a decrease of 2.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 24.93% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 715K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 702K shares, representing an increase of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 24.06% over the last quarter.

Lsv Asset Management holds 689K shares representing 2.87% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 701K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 31.85% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 613K shares representing 2.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 638K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 21.22% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 607K shares representing 2.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 598K shares, representing an increase of 1.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARCB by 28.65% over the last quarter.

ArcBest Background Information

ArcBest® is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for its customers' supply chain needs. The company will find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair.

