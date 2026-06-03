Is ArcBest (ARCB) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. ArcBest (ARCB) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

ArcBest is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 99 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. ArcBest is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ARCB's full-year earnings has moved 12.1% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ARCB has returned 91.2% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have gained about 11.5% on average. This means that ArcBest is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (DHLGY) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.3%.

Over the past three months, DHL Group Sponsored ADR's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, ArcBest is a member of the Transportation - Truck industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #69 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 47.8% so far this year, so ARCB is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, DHL Group Sponsored ADR falls under the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this industry has 19 stocks and is ranked #80. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -3.3%.

ArcBest and DHL Group Sponsored ADR could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (DHLGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.