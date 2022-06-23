ArcBest (ARCB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ArcBest (ARCB) closed at $67.49 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.16% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.95%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.64%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.15%.

Heading into today, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had lost 3.65% over the past month, lagging the Transportation sector's loss of 3.6% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.49% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ArcBest as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $3.88 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 96.95%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.36 billion, up 42.9% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.54 per share and revenue of $5.35 billion, which would represent changes of +58.92% and +34.32%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ArcBest. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.04% higher within the past month. ArcBest is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, ArcBest is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.98. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.97.

Meanwhile, ARCB's PEG ratio is currently 0.21. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Transportation - Truck stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 58, putting it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.