ArcBest (ARCB) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

ArcBest (ARCB) closed at $88.54 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.49% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.43%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.02%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.32%.

Coming into today, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had gained 4.08% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector gained 6.31%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.65%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from ArcBest as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $2.13 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 110.89%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.23 billion, up 48.04% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.62 per share and revenue of $5 billion. These totals would mark changes of +24.65% and +25.74%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ArcBest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.85% higher. ArcBest currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

In terms of valuation, ArcBest is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.3. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.63, so we one might conclude that ArcBest is trading at a discount comparatively.

It is also worth noting that ARCB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Truck industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 22, putting it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.