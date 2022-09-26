ArcBest (ARCB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ArcBest (ARCB) closed the most recent trading day at $70.74, moving +0.73% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.03% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.11%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.06%.

Coming into today, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had lost 19.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 15.42%, while the S&P 500 lost 10.4%.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from ArcBest as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect ArcBest to post earnings of $3.83 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 47.88%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.35 billion, up 33.05% from the prior-year quarter.

ARCB's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $14.29 per share and revenue of $5.39 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +67.72% and +35.36%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ArcBest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.52% lower within the past month. ArcBest currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note ArcBest's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 4.92. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.99.

It is also worth noting that ARCB currently has a PEG ratio of 0.22. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Truck was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.02 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 13, which puts it in the top 6% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow ARCB in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.



5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



ArcBest Corporation (ARCB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.