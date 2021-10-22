ArcBest (ARCB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

ArcBest (ARCB) closed the most recent trading day at $88.41, moving +0.5% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had gained 15.55% over the past month, outpacing the Transportation sector's gain of 5.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.61% in that time.

ARCB will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be November 2, 2021. On that day, ARCB is projected to report earnings of $2.47 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 102.46%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.01 billion, up 26.49% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.08 per share and revenue of $3.75 billion, which would represent changes of +119.2% and +27.69%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for ARCB. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 12.03% higher. ARCB is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, ARCB is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 12.43. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.88, which means ARCB is trading at a discount to the group.

Also, we should mention that ARCB has a PEG ratio of 0.38. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Truck industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.12 as of yesterday's close.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 20, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

