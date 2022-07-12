ArcBest (ARCB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, ArcBest (ARCB) closed at $75.85, marking a +1.54% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.92% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.62%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.05%.

Coming into today, shares of the freight transportation and logistics company had gained 3.85% in the past month. In that same time, the Transportation sector lost 2.27%, while the S&P 500 lost 1%.

ArcBest will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 29, 2022. On that day, ArcBest is projected to report earnings of $3.91 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 98.48%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.36 billion, up 42.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.58 per share and revenue of $5.35 billion. These totals would mark changes of +59.39% and +34.32%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for ArcBest. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.28% higher. ArcBest is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ArcBest has a Forward P/E ratio of 5.5 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.47.

Also, we should mention that ARCB has a PEG ratio of 0.23. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Transportation - Truck was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.04 at yesterday's closing price.

The Transportation - Truck industry is part of the Transportation sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 24, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.